Contract – Roadside Assistance – Duplicate Payments – Auto Insurance – Lapsed Policies – RICO – Unjust Enrichment – Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Class Action (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2017

Gibson v. Confie Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-078-17, 28 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-02872; D.S.C. Holding: Where the alleged RICO enterprise consists only of a parent company’s two subsidiaries with the parent and one subsidiary alleged to be persons “associated with said enterprise, yet … separate and distinct from the enterprise,” plaintiffs’ allegations ...

