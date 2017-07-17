Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Retaliation – Sex Discrimination Claim – Lateral Transfer (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2017

Odom v. Columbia Police Department (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-079-17, 9 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 3:15-cv-04313; D.S.C. Holding: Since the law is unsettled as to whether a lateral transfer constitutes an adverse employment action, the question of whether plaintiff Odom’s transfer amounts to an adverse employment action is better left to the jury. The court adopts the ...

