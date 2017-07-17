Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2017

Welsh v. Speedway LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-076-17, 10 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff admitted that he saw the gas pump hose and was attempting to step over it when he tripped and fell. In other words, the gas pump hose was an open and obvious danger. Summary judgment for defendant. The open and obvious ...

