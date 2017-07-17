Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Trip & Fall – Store Restroom Hallway – Wire Rack & Jumbled Boxes (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2017

Bradley v. Dollar General Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-077-17, 5 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-00750; D.S.C. Holding: When she was walking down the hallway to the defendant-store’s restroom, plaintiff admitted to seeing the wire basket rack that tripped her; however, it is not clear from the record whether she saw the rack before or after ...

