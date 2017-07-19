Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Court Revives Officer Shooting Claim (access required)

Civil Rights – Court Revives Officer Shooting Claim (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins July 19, 2017

Lee v. Town of Seaboard (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-155-17, 14 pp.) (Wynn, J.) No. 16-1447, July 14, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Dever, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A plaintiff whose excessive force suit alleges defendant police officer shot plaintiff as he attempted to escape a mob of local people chasing him after attacking plaintiff and his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo