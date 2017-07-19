Quantcast
Criminal Practice – N.C. Armed Robbery Is ‘Violent Crime’ (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins July 19, 2017

U.S. v. Burns-Johnson (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-158-17, 11 pp.) (Keenan, J.) No. 16-4338, July 18, 2017; USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (Whitney, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The North Carolina statutory offense of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, in violation of N.C. Gen. Stat. § 14-87, categorically qualifies as a violent felony under the “force clause” of ...

