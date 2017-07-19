Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Resentencing Yields Same Time to Serve

Criminal Practice – Resentencing Yields Same Time to Serve (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins July 19, 2017

U.S. v. Ventura (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-157-17, 21 pp.) (King, J.) No. 15-4808, July 18, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, Md. (Quarles, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Although the 4th Circuit vacated one of defendant’s seven convictions arising from his operation of a chain of brothels, the district court did not err on remand in sentencing defendant to ...

