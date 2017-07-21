Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Hand of One – Retrieving a TV (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Hand of One – Retrieving a TV (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 21, 2017

State v. Harry (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-037-17, 14 pp.) (John Kittredge, J.) (Kaye Hearn, J., joined by Donald Beatty, C.J., dissenting) Appealed from Horry County Circuit Court (Steven John, J.) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Where defendant went out of his way to bring along an armed accomplice to retrieve defendant’s plasma-screen television from the victim, defendant ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo