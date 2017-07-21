Quantcast
Real Property – Riparian Rights – Civil Practice – Standing – Constitutional – Due Process – Public Trust Doctrine (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 21, 2017

Jowers v. South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-038-17, 19 pp.) (John Few, J.) (Kaye Hearn, J., joined by Donald Beatty, C.J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Barnwell County Circuit Court (R. Markley Dennis Jr., J.) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: The plaintiff-riparian landowners may still enforce their ...

