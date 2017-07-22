Quantcast
Attorneys – UPL Claim – Real Property – Refinance Closings (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 22, 2017

Boone v. Quicken Loans, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-040-17, 17 pp.) (John Kittredge, J.) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Respondents Quicken Loans and Title Source do not engage in the unauthorized practice of law in their home loan refinancing transactions; licensed South Carolina attorneys were involved at every crucial step of these refinancing transactions. We declare that respondents ...

