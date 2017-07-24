Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Arbitration / Arbitration – Construction Subcontract – Performance & Payment Bonds – Incorporation by Reference – Venue (access required)

Arbitration – Construction Subcontract – Performance & Payment Bonds – Incorporation by Reference – Venue (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 24, 2017

Developers Surety & Indemnity Co. v. Carothers Construction, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-088-17, 8 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:17-cv-01419; D.S.C. Holding: Where (1) the plaintiff-surety’s bonds incorporate its subcontractor-principal’s subcontract by reference, (2) the subcontract includes a broad arbitration clause, and (3) the defendant-contractor’s claims against the surety are for payment against the bonds based ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo