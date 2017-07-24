Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Jurisdictional Discovery – Related Corporate Entities (access required)

Civil Practice – Jurisdictional Discovery – Related Corporate Entities (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 24, 2017

Outpost Capital Management, LLC v. Prioleau (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-085-17, 11 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-03684; D.S.C. Holding: Though defendants argue that only defendant Minor – a California resident – could make the stock transfer contemplated in the parties’ contract, the parties’ contract was a “Stock Purchase, Transfer and Voting Agreement.” Minor has admitted that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo