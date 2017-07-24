Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Joint Trial – Evidence – Co-Defendant’s Letter – Jury Instruction – Uncured Error – Harmless (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 24, 2017

State v. Young (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-048-17, 17 pp.) (D. Garrison Hill, J.) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (Robert Hood, J.) S.C. App. Holding: The trial court erred when it admitted into evidence a letter from a co-defendant which implicated defendant; moreover, the court’s instruction to the jury did not cure the error. Nevertheless, given ...

