Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Civil Practice – Motions to Reconsider, Supplement & Amend (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Civil Practice – Motions to Reconsider, Supplement & Amend (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 24, 2017

Kennedy v. McDonald (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-086-17, 8 pp.) (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 3:15-cv-01844; D.S.C. Holding: The United States government’s waiver of sovereign immunity under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act does not compel the conclusion that the United States has waived sovereign immunity under the Declaratory Judgment Act. In addition, the ADEA provides for injunctive and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo