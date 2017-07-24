Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Title VII – Retaliation Claim – Exhaustion – Summary Judgment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 24, 2017

Harvey v. Saluda Smiles Family Dentistry (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-087-17, 12 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 8:14-cv-01966; D.S.C. Holding: Upon reconsideration, the court concludes that an investigation into plaintiff’s termination claim would have reasonably grown out of the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission’s investigation into the allegations of plaintiff’s race discrimination charge. However, plaintiff has failed ...

