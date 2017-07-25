Quantcast
An inadmissible opinion: Coroner’s testimony on cause of death improper (access required)

By: David Donovan July 25, 2017

A Spartanburg County coroner offered improper opinion testimony when testified as a lay witness that a victim’s death was due to homicide, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The court vacated a murder conviction handed down in 2014 after prosecutors argued that the defendant had intentionally killed the victim by running him over ...

