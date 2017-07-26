Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Agents: Police officer in South Carolina sold drugs

Agents: Police officer in South Carolina sold drugs

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2017

Authorities say a Hampton police officer sold cocaine and marijuana to an undercover agent.
The State Law Enforcement Division said 31-year-old Danny Singleton III was arrested Tuesday after a three-month investigation. He is no longer with the police force.
Arrests warrants say Singleton sold the undercover agent cocaine and marijuana in April in Hampton. They did not say whether Singleton had sold drugs before.
SLED says Hampton police officials asked them to investigate Singleton.
Along with drug charges, Singleton is also charged with distributing drugs near a school and misconduct in office.
It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo