Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Alleged illegal search settles for $150K (access required)

Alleged illegal search settles for $150K (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 26, 2017

An Aiken couple who initially claimed that an illegal traffic stop turned into an illegal roadside search that exposed their intimate body parts to the public has settled its lawsuit against the city of Aiken, its police department, and several officers, court records show. An attorney for the plaintiffs, Christopher Wilson of Wilson & Luginbill in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo