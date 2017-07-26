Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Context matters’ in retaliation claim (access required)

‘Context matters’ in retaliation claim (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 26, 2017

A police officer’s retaliation claim against the Columbia Police Department will move forward because the law is unsettled regarding whether the officer’s lateral transfer amounts to an adverse employment action, a federal judge in Columbia ruled July 11. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis wrote that she could say as a matter of law that the ...

