Needed for set-off: Amount of plaintiffs' mediated settlements must be divulged (access required)

By: David Donovan July 26, 2017

A Mount Pleasant couple will have to divulge the terms of a mediated settlement it reached in a slip-and-fall case in order to determine whether other defendants in the case are entitled to a set-off, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The court found that rules designed to protect the confidentiality of communications ...

