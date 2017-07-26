Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Suit over detective’s arrest, death settles for $600K (access required)

Suit over detective’s arrest, death settles for $600K (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 26, 2017

A federal lawsuit alleging that a state trooper conspired with Chesterfield police to unlawfully arrest Cheraw detective David Watson — who lost his job and committed suicide — has been settled for $600,000. The taxpayer-backed South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund contributed $500,000 to the July 19 settlement, while the Municipal Insurance and Risk Financing Fund covered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo