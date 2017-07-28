Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Constitutional / Constitutional – Equal Protection – Domestic Relations – Domestic Violence Protection – Unmarried Same-Sex Couples (access required)

Constitutional – Equal Protection – Domestic Relations – Domestic Violence Protection – Unmarried Same-Sex Couples (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 28, 2017

Doe v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-042-17, 20 pp.) (Costa Pleicones, Acting Justice) (John Kittredge, J., concurring in the result only without separate opinion) (Donald Beatty, C.J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) (John Few, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Where the definitions of “Household member” applicable to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo