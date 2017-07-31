Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – CSC – Evidence – Prior Bad Act – Former Stepdaughter – Expert Witness – No Bolstering (access required)

Criminal Practice – CSC – Evidence – Prior Bad Act – Former Stepdaughter – Expert Witness – No Bolstering (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 31, 2017

State v. Perry (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-050-17, 17 pp.) (John Geathers, J.) Appealed from Greenville County Circuit Court (Edward Miller, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Where defendant was charged with molesting his own daughters, his former stepdaughter’s testimony that he had also molested her was admissible as evidence of a prior bad act given the following similarities: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo