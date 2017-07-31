Quantcast
Elections – Constitutional – Due Process – Primary Ballot – Facebook Campaign

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 31, 2017

De La Fuente v. South Carolina Democratic Party (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-091-17, 11 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:16-cv-00322; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff’s social media campaign for U.S. President, none of which was directed at or specific to South Carolina, did not satisfy defendant’s requirement that, before defendant would list a candidate on its primary ballot, the ...

