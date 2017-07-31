Quantcast
Insurance – Life – ERISA Preemption – Labor & Employment – Comprehensive Plan

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 31, 2017

Estate of Criswell v. Aetna Life Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-089-17, 11 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:15-cv-04831; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff argues that its state-law claims based on defendant’s failure to pay life insurance benefits are exempted from ERISA preemption under 29 C.F.R. § 2510.3-1(j) because (1) the employer made no contributions to the decedent’s ...

