Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Products Liability – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Hernia Mesh (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Products Liability – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Hernia Mesh (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 31, 2017

Brugger v. C.R. Bard, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-090-17, 7 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:16-cv-00228; D.S.C. Holding: Allegations establish that a CT scan was performed on the plaintiff-patient Aug. 2, 2013 – more than three years before plaintiffs filed their complaint – due to a “possible recurrent hernia” and that the resulting report identified a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo