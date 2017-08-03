Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Kershaw County to pay $1.9M for 2012 police shooting (access required)

Kershaw County to pay $1.9M for 2012 police shooting (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 3, 2017

Nearly four years after negotiating a $2 million settlement for the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman by Kershaw County authorities, Rock Hill attorney Robert Phillips has reported that the county has agreed to pay $1.9 million for the 2012 shooting of an unarmed man inside his home. According to court records, then-Kershaw County sheriff’s deputy ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo