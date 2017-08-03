Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Palmetto State lawyers helped settle $280M False Claims suit (access required)

Palmetto State lawyers helped settle $280M False Claims suit (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz August 3, 2017

Two Columbia lawyers played a role in a federal suit against a global biotechnology company that has agreed to pay $280 million to settle claims that it offered illegal kickbacks to doctors who promoted prescription drugs for uses that had not received approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The settlement with New Jersey-based Celgene marks ...

