Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / See you later, Vinny (access required)

See you later, Vinny (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher August 3, 2017

In Bluffton, there is an alligator named that lives in the pond on the golf course of a residential community, the Villas at Old South. There are about 250 residents, and one guy, a wheelchair-bound resident, has demanded the community get rid of the reptile. Out of safety concerns, Vinny will be relocated on the property, according ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo