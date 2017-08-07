Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Hearsay – Dying Declaration – Improving Condition – Unexpected Death (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 7, 2017

State v. Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-053-17, 10 pp.) (Aphrodite Konduros, J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (Stephanie McDonald, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Even though the victim had been shot and undergone two operations when he identified defendant as his assailant, since his medical records indicate that he was improving and was not in imminent ...

