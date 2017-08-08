Quantcast
Insurance – Workers' Compensation – Fronting Contracts – Declaratory Judgment – Attorney's Fees

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 8, 2017

Companion Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Wood (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-092-17, 55 pp.) (Cameron McGowan Currie, S.J.) 3:14-cv-03719; D.S.C. Holding: Despite broad language promising that the defendant-guarantor, Charles Wood, will pay the plaintiff-insurance company’s legal fees relating to the parties’ fronting agreement, plaintiff is only entitled to have Wood pay for the fees related to ...

