Labor & Employment – FLSA – Overtime – General Allegations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 8, 2017

Ra’Palo v. Lucas Designs Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-093-17, 7 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 9:17-cv-00710; D.S.C. Holding: Where plaintiffs have alleged that they were not paid overtime, despite working six days a week and “sometimes” working as much as 12 hours a day, plaintiffs have adequately alleged a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The court ...

