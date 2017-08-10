Adams becomes officer of national defense bar

Charleston lawyer Christopher Adams was elected second vice president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers at the group’s annual meeting last month in San Francisco.

Assuming he continues moving up the leadership ladder, Adams would be in line to serve as national president of the group in 2020-21.

After working as a public defender for 15 years, Adams founded The Law Office of Christopher W. Adams PC in 2007. He has represented clients all over the country in capital and noncapital cases.

In 2000, Adams joined the Southern Center for Human Rights, a non-profit law office in Atlanta that defends people facing the death penalty throughout the Deep South. He then became the founding director of the Office of the Georgia Capital Defender, a state agency defending poor people accused of capital murder. During his tenure, the office resolved 40 cases without a death verdict.

Adams is a life member of NACDL and a faculty member at the National Criminal Defense College. He has also taught criminal defense law classes at Emory University, Georgia State University and the Charleston School of Law.

He earned his law degree at the Georgetown University law school in 1992.

