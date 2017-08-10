Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Transgender Student Bathroom Dispute Remanded (access required)

Civil Rights – Transgender Student Bathroom Dispute Remanded (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins August 10, 2017

Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-167-17, 8 pp.) No. 15-2056, Aug. 2, 2017. VLW 017-2-161, 8 pp. Holding: In this suit by a transgender boy who challenged his North Carolina high school’s policy requiring students to use bathrooms designated for their biological genders, the 4th Circuit remands this case, on remand from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo