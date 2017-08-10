Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Court Sets Standard for Civil Detainee Motion

By: Deborah Elkins August 10, 2017

U.S. v. Maclaren (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-165-17, 13 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 16-6291, Aug. 2, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Howard, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A motion for a discharge hearing filed by a pedophile civilly detained under the Adam Walsh Act must be assessed under the same standard as a civil complaint judged under Fed. ...

