Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – No Recusal for Judge’s Stock Ownership (access required)

Criminal Practice – No Recusal for Judge’s Stock Ownership (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins August 10, 2017

U.S. v. Stone (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-166-17, 19 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 15-4510, Aug. 2, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (Hilton, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant cannot overturn her fraud convictions for orchestrating a scheme to defraud mortgage companies by claiming the trial judge erred in refusing to recuse himself because he owned stock in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo