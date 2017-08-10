Lawsuit: Drug charge held to dissuade cooperation in probe

A South Carolina woman has accused police of holding onto a drug charge against her, hoping to intimidate her not to cooperate with an investigation into a police shooting that killed a teenager two years ago.
Tori Morton filed a lawsuit in federal court last month. The lawsuit says marijuana charges against Morton have lingered in order to be used as leverage to discourage her from helping with a federal investigation into 19-year-old Zachary Hammond’s death.
Morton was in Hammond’s car as he was shot while driving off during a 2015 drug sting. Seneca police Lt. Mark Tiller said Hammond was trying to run him down. Tiller was never charged, but was fired last September.
Morton is seeking unspecified damages.