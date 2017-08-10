South Carolina court upholds dismissal of Citadel lawsuit

An appeals court has agreed with a judge who dismissed a lawsuit against The Citadel accusing the military school of negligence in allowing a summer camp counselor to sexually abuse children at other schools.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled this week a judge was correct in dismissing the lawsuit over Louis “Skip” ReVille’s behavior.

This lawsuit was filed in 2012, saying ReVille sexually abused a student starting in 2005 at a basketball program at a Summerville school.

ReVille pleaded guilty in 2012 to sexually molesting 23 boys and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Citadel attorney Dawes Cook said the school has compassion for the victims but is pleased with the decision.

Family attorney Mullins McLeod said he’ll appeal.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

