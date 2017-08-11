Quantcast
Workers' Compensation – Employee or Independent Contractor – Change to 1099 Reporting – Same Control (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Employee or Independent Contractor – Change to 1099 Reporting – Same Control (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 11, 2017

Sellers v. Tech Service, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-055-17, 13 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J.) Appealed from the Workers’ Compensation Commission. S.C. App. Holding: Where it appears that a dispute about overtime was resolved by the employer (owned by the claimant’s cousin) starting to pay the claimant as an independent contractor, but where the employer retained the ...

