Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Political Views Expression – Termination – Federal & State Claims (access required)

Labor & Employment – Civil Rights – Political Views Expression – Termination – Federal & State Claims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 14, 2017

Collins v. Charleston Place, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-100-17, 13 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:15-cv-04465; D.S.C. Holding: Although it does appear that the defendant-employer gave a pretextual reason for firing the white plaintiff – saying it was firing her for the rude way she expressed her political beliefs rather than firing her for expressing those ...

