Home / Opinion Digest / Immigration / Immigration — Deferred Prosecution Is ‘Conviction’ Under INA (access required)

Immigration — Deferred Prosecution Is ‘Conviction’ Under INA (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins August 15, 2017

  Boggala v. Sessions (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-170-17, 22 pp.) (Floyd, J.) No. 16-1558, Aug. 9, 2017; On Petition for Review; 4th Cir. Holding: A divided 4th Circuit panel rejects a petition for review of a Board of Immigration Appeals order finding petitioner, a physician and citizen of India, both removable and inadmissible based on a North ...

