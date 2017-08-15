Quantcast
Immigration — No Asylum After Removal Order Reinstated

By: Deborah Elkins August 15, 2017

  Calla Mejia v. Sessions (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-169-17, 47 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 16-1280, Aug. 9, 2017; On Petition for Review; 4th Cir. Holding: A Peruvian woman who suffered years of domestic abuse from her husband, a Peruvian police officer, may not apply for asylum after having been removed, and having that removal order reinstated upon ...

