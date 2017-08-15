Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Schools & School Boards / Schools & School Boards — Jewish Custom Instruction Not Required Under IDEA (access required)

Schools & School Boards — Jewish Custom Instruction Not Required Under IDEA (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins August 15, 2017

  M.L. v. Smith (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-174-17, 22 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 15-1977, Aug. 14, 2017; USDC at Greenbelt, Md. (Grimm, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit upholds a decision that the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act does not require a school system to instruct a disabled student in the customs and practice of his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo