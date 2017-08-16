Quantcast
$11M settlement for trucker’s fiery death (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz August 16, 2017

The wife and daughter of a trucker who was burned alive in an explosion after his rig collided with a tanker truck in Orangeburg County has received $11 million to settle a federal wrongful death and survival suit.

