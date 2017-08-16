Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / You’re fired (access required)

You’re fired (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz August 16, 2017

A self-described "unashamed, unabashed white devil” from Ridgeville lost his job and gained instant notoriety after appearing in a New York Times photograph next to the man accused of plowing a car through counter-protesters gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo