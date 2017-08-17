Quantcast
Federal laws don't apply to alleged firing over views (access required)

Federal laws don’t apply to alleged firing over views (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 17, 2017

A white woman fired after making ill-received comments in her workplace regarding racial issues is not protected by federal law, a federal judge in South Carolina ruled July 26, but may proceed with state claims. According to plaintiff Kimberly Collins, she lost her job at the Belmond Charleston Place, fired by a supervisor with whom she ...

