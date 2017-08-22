Quantcast
Civil Practice – Contempt – Intellectual Property – Trademark Infringement – Settlement Agreement – Price Drop – Manufacturing Costs

Civil Practice – Contempt – Intellectual Property – Trademark Infringement – Settlement Agreement – Price Drop – Manufacturing Costs

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2017

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. v. Manna Pro Products, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-104-17, 23 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 0:16-cv-01255; D.S.C. Holding: Even though the parties’ settlement agreement required defendant to pay to plaintiff “its net profits” from sales of the offending products, since the purpose of damages in civil contempt is compensatory, not punitive, the court ...

