Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Sixth Amendment – Trial in Absentia – Lack of Findings (access required)

Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Sixth Amendment – Trial in Absentia – Lack of Findings (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2017

State v. Wrapp (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-058-17, 5 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J.) Appealed from Greenwood County Circuit Court (Thomas Russo, J.) S.C. App. Holding: The trial court erred in trying defendant in absentia without making specific findings that defendant (1) received notice of his right to be present and of the term of court for which ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo