Criminal Practice – Grand Jury Queries Defense Team on Phony Document

By: Deborah Elkins August 22, 2017

In re: Grand Jury Subpoena Under Seal 1, 2 and 3 (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-176-17, 8 pp.) (Per Curiam) No. 16-4096, Aug. 18, 2017; USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (Conrad, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A grand jury investigating defendant’s provision of a fraudulent document may not ask a criminal defense team “what did the witness tell you,” ...

