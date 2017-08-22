Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Auto – UIM – Bad Faith Claim – Settlement Offers & Jury Award (access required)

Insurance – Auto – UIM – Bad Faith Claim – Settlement Offers & Jury Award (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 22, 2017

Henry v. Government Employees Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-106-17, 9 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:15-cv-03560; D.S.C. Holding: Even though the defendant-insurer’s last pre-trial settlement offer was only for $2,500, since plaintiff had made a pre-trial offer to settle for $5,000, the jury’s $250,000 award does not show that defendant acted in bad faith. The court ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo